Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits Market Cap of $54.10 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $54.10 million and approximately $969,265.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,844,153 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

