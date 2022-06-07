Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 40,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,889,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

