Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 40,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,889,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.
In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alight (NYSE:ALIT)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.