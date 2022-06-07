Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 7.1%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 9,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 501,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

AMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Altus Power alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $41,847,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $20,900,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.