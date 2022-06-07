American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. American National Group has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.10.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 123.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American National Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in American National Group by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

