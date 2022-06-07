American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
American National Group stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. American National Group has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.10.
In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.
