Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.06 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.06 ($0.08). Approximately 1,297,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,078,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.02 ($0.08).
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of £28.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88.
Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.