Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.06 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.06 ($0.08). Approximately 1,297,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,078,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.02 ($0.08).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of £28.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

