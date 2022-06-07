Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Down 11.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.79). Approximately 90,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market cap of £457.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.87.

About Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

