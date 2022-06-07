Analysts Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 988,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANIX traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

