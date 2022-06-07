Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Avantor reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

AVTR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. 3,571,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. Avantor has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $248,301,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $207,973,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $151,845,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Avantor by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.