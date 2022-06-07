Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

