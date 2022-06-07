Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after buying an additional 114,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after buying an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 92,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

