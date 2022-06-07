Analysts Anticipate GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTYH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised GTY Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of GTYH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 326,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. GTY Technology has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $365.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

