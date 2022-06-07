Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

