Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,342. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.