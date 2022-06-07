Analysts Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 45,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.