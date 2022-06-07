Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.84. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.91 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $73.45 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.72. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

