Analysts Expect Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Claros Mortgage Trust.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter.
Shares of CMTG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 30,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,032. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.
