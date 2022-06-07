Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

CFB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.39. 1,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.30.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.