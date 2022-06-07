Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 375,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

