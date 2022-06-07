Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 375,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.