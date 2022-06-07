Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.95. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of IRM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,641. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 161.44%.

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,355,681. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

