Analysts Expect Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyra Biosciences.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16).

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYRA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

TYRA traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 28,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,620. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,728,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $29,814,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.