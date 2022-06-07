Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT at $167.00

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.23. 167,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $210.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.28. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

