Analysts Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) PT at $242.53

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock.

CAT stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,339. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $244.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 73.2% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $1,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

