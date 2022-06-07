Analysts Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target at $453.56

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $453.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus reduced their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.60. 356,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a 52 week low of $345.61 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

