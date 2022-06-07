Analysts Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price at $200.14

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.14.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $136.31 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day moving average of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.