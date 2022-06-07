Analysts Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) PT at $8.45

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

LU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Lufax stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. Lufax has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

