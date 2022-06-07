Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,309. The stock has a market cap of $196.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 1,079,273 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

