Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT at $47.33

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRRWF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $$27.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.