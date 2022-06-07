Analysts Set Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Target Price at $115.40

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Puma from €114.00 ($122.58) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Puma from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Puma has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

