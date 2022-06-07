Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target at $227.00

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

ROLL stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.90. 286,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

