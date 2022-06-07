Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $43.00

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.17. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.