Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $58.79

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,554. UDR has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

