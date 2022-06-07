Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $58.79

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,554. UDR has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.