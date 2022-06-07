Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.75.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$47.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.78. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

