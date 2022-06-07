Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,529.14.

AAUKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS AAUKF traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.