Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $4.79 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $89.32 million and $671,358.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00016020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.39 or 0.01869993 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 148.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00170360 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00425541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.