AON (NYSE:AON) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $320.00.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.06.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $271.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.94. AON has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AON will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.