Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.58. Aravive has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Aravive had a negative net margin of 533.99% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aravive will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,793 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

