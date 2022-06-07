ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price Down 9.2%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.19 and last traded at $77.26. Approximately 2,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 310,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

