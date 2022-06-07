Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Argon (ARGON) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Argon has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $233,163.40 and $55,456.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00166123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00426867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030074 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 74,962,601 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

