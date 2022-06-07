Aryacoin Price Hits $0.0021 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $338,809.09 and $6,739.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005419 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

