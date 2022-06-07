Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. Asana has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 131.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 in the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

