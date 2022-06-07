Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Target Price to $2.75

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of SINT opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 218.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 108.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

