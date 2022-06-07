ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASMIY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

ASM International stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.59. ASM International has a 1-year low of $272.37 and a 1-year high of $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $2.3356 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.70%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

