Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) will post $31.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Assertio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.57 million. Assertio posted sales of $25.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio will report full year sales of $130.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.23 million to $133.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $121.34 million, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $134.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assertio.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Assertio by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

ASRT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 1,882,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

