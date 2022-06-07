Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

