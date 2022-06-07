ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Down 1.9%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 5,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of ATIF worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers IPO advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial information service platform that provides membership services, including market information, pre-IPO education, and IR media and matchmaking services to SMEs and financing institutions; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

