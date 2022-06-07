ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian dropped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,748. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$30.60 and a 12-month high of C$53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.56.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.5671651 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

