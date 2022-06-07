AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,804,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 127,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,899,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

