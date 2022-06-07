Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.84 Per Share

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ARR stock opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.66) on Tuesday. Aurora Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 197 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 254 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of £162.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 230.27.
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.