Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.84 Per Share

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ARR stock opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.66) on Tuesday. Aurora Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 197 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 254 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of £162.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 230.27.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

