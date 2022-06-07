Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $43.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
About Avidity Biosciences (Get Rating)
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
