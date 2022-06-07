Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Avient reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

